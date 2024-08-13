Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after buying an additional 527,036 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 164,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

