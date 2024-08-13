Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,914,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
DFGP stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $54.33.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is eBay’s AI Push Enough to Buy the Stock? What You Need to Know
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.