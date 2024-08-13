Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,914,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFGP stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $54.33.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.