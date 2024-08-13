Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 736 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.