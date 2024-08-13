Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 644.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIP. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

