Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 193 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

