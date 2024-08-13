Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

