Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 413 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

