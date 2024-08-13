Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 9,207 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

