Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ATXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

