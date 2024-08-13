Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ATXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

