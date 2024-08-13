Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $155.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

