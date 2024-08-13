Aurora Cannabis Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.38. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of C$67.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.30 million.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$8.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a market cap of C$484.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$15.50.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

