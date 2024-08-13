Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $808.93

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 808.93 ($10.33) and traded as low as GBX 790.80 ($10.10). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 797.80 ($10.19), with a volume of 1,049,092 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($7.76) to GBX 624 ($7.97) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 ($10.60) to GBX 935 ($11.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,191.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 808.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 754.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

