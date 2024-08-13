Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of RNA opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock worth $15,370,990. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,417,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.