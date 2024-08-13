Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 5.3 %

RNA opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,649.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,478 shares of company stock worth $15,370,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.