AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $11,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in AZEK by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

