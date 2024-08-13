Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $1.70

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $550.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 353,098 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 236,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

