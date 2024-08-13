Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $370.76

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.76 ($4.73) and traded as low as GBX 343.50 ($4.39). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.39), with a volume of 181,321 shares changing hands.
Banco Santander Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 602.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.81.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
