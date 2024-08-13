Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$61.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

