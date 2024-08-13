Barclays Lowers Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target to $39.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the second quarter worth about $3,722,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.