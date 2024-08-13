Barclays PLC (BARC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90 on September 20th

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.58) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.13) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276 ($3.52).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,101.00). In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($138,466.11). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,101.00). 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

