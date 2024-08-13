Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

