Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 9.4 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.