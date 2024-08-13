Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.28.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

