Benchmark Raises Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $240.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.60.

NVMI stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. Nova has a 52-week low of $90.59 and a 52-week high of $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.49.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $156.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nova during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

