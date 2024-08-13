Berkshire Bank Has $13.03 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,263,304. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

