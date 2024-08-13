BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $388.00

Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 387.85 ($4.95), with a volume of 427010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($4.94).

BH Macro GBP Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 368.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 356.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,579.33 and a beta of -0.28.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

