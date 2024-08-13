Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $274.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.81.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

