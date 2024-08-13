Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTMWW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

