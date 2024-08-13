Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $852.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

