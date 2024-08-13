Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTDR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $431,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.