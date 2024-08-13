Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.66.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $908.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

