BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on August 30th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $18.14.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
