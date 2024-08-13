BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BYM opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

