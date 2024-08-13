BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALY opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1282 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

