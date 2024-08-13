BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CALY opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1282 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.