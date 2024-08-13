BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BRSA stock opened at GBX 196.47 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 195.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 172.50 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,654.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Barron purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £13,260 ($16,930.54). In other news, insider Solomon Soquar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,174.67). Also, insider David Barron purchased 6,500 shares of BlackRock Sustainable American Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £13,260 ($16,930.54). 78.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

