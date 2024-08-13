BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $561.82

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.82 ($7.17) and traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.65). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.74), with a volume of 288,390 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 560.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 551.73.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

