Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLND. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of BLND opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $922.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Blend Labs has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.14.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blend Labs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

