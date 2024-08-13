Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.93.

Shares of BLND opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

