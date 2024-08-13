Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NYSE:BE opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $406,552. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

