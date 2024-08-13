Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the July 15th total of 269,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BSFC opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Blue Star Foods has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 344.42% and a negative net margin of 55.71%.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

