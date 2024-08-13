Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) were up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 25,142,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 22,438,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Bluejay Mining Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.35.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.