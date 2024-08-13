BMO Capital Markets Lowers Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $25.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 151.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on YMAB. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of YMAB opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

