Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

