Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $99.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $103.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,900,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 657,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

