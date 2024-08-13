BTIG Research Trims Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $227.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

