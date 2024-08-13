Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of BUJA stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 312.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 330,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 250,116 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 135.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the first quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

