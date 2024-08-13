Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.1 %

BG stock opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

