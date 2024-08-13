Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $885.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $30,138.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $30,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,973.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,816.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,359 shares of company stock valued at $315,003. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

