Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $285,483. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $285,483. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,497.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,406 shares of company stock worth $340,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

