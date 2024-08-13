Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CABA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 5.3 %

CABA stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after buying an additional 1,796,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 337,277 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

